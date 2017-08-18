Jason Derulo will perform in Brighton

Global superstar Jason Derulo has announced he will perform at the Brighton Centre as part of his second UK arena tour.

The gig will take place on March 18, with tickets going on sale next Friday, August 25, at 9am.

In the UK, Jason Derulo has topped the charts with four #1 smash hit singles in the shape of ‘In My Head’, ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’, ‘Talk Dirty’ and ‘Want To Want Me’.

In addition, he has also landed another eight Top 10 hits including his 2009 debut ‘Whatcha Say’, a feature on Little Mix’s ‘Secret Love Song’, and this year’s ‘Swalla’ which features Nicki Minaj and has already passed 383 million at Spotify alone.

Over the course of his career to date, Jason Derulo went from writing songs for Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, Sean Kingston and others, to selling 50 million singles worldwide.

In the process, he has accumulated over 3.9 billion views on YouTube and in excess of 2 billion plays on Spotify.

Global superstar Jason Derulo is bigger than ever before and can now announce details of his second UK arena tour which takes place next March. These seven shows form the UK leg of his world tour:

To buy your tickets, visit www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk