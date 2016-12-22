Live Nativity returns to Goring on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Goring Methodist Church will be holding its Live Nativity for the third year running.

More than 100 people have supported the event the last two years, following the star through the streets of Goring to find the baby in the manger.

Following the star through the streets of Goring

Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children’s and family worker, said: “Nobody could have predicted the success of the first two years. It really was an amazing event last year and the response of the community was phenomenal.”

The journey starts at the church in Bury Drive at 3pm and the Nativity story is told through the use of carols, with narration by the Rev Graham Locking.

Mary and Joseph, accompanied by a host of angels, will make their way to Goring Library ‘to register’ before travelling down Sea Lane to meet ‘the shepherds who see this wondrous sight’.

Finally, they meeting the Three Wise Men in Ashurst Drive before turning up Aldsworth Avenue and back into Bury Drive.

Not one but two donkeys will be joining the procession this year

On the return to the church, people who have joined the procession will be met by a stable scene and a real baby.

Kathryn said: “This year, Goring Methodist Church hopes the event will be the success that it was in previous years and we are very pleased to announce the return of the two real donkeys, Toad and Alice, who took part last year.”

The route is as follows and people are invited to join all or part of the journey - Bury Drive, Compton Avenue, The Ilex, Goring Library, Sea Lane, Ashurst Drive, Aldsworth Avenue, Bury Drive.

The expected time to return to church is about 4pm, when seasonal refreshments will be served while carols are sung around the stable to conclude the story of the nativity.

