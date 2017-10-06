Make every step count for dementia

Guild Care’s annual event, A Walk To Remember, is just around the corner, taking place on Sunday.

The walk will kick start from the Pavilion Theatre by Worthing Pier and will stretch across a 5k and 10k route along the seafront.

This event is geared to raise vital funds for Guild Care’s dementia services, which help and support people in the community living with dementia by offering care homes that are dedicated to dementia care, like Haviland House in Goring.

There is also the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, which is adjoining to Haviland House. The centre gives support and sanctuary to people with dementia in the community, prioritising the needs of individuals and providing a fun and happy environment.

Lily Banister-Weir, events officer, said: “The purpose of A Walk To Remember is to raise money for our dementia services and people living with dementia. It brings the community together while raising awareness for an important cause.

“By signing up to the walk, you could make new friends, take the dog for a lovely walk and have fun while raising money.”

Entrants doing the 5k route will go along the seafront to George V Avenue and back, whereas those entering the 10k route will go to Goring Gap and back. Both routes can be run, walked or jogged and are dog friendly, so participants are encouraged to take along their furry friends to join in the fun.

The event is open to everyone and costs £10 per person. There is a family rate of £25 for two adults and two children under 16 years of age and a corporate rate of £50 for business groups to put in a team.

So, if you are looking for the whole family to be a part of something meaningful and give back together, or are a company wanting to try some team building, or want to show your business supports a local charity, then get involved and sign up now.

With this being Guild Care’s fifth A Walk To Remember, the charity has had a mass of positive feedback from participants, who all had their own reasons for taking part.

Guild Care understands that caring for a loved one can be an exhausting and isolating experience, so the charity strives to provide dementia services to not only allow people living with dementia to have a place to feel comfortable and understood but for their carers to get advice and support.

A Walk To Remember is aimed at raising crucial awareness and funds for Guild Care’s dementia services to help ensure people are helped to live easier with dementia.

Sign up by calling the fundraising team on 01903 528613. It is possible to register on the day, too.