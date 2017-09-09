Miles for Meso run first of its kind in UK

Worthing will be hosting the first Miles for Meso run in the country.

The 5K fun run and walk for mesothelioma awareness and research was introduced in America in 2009 by the Simmons Mesothelioma Foundation and has so far been done in eight states.

Steve Tuffill, pictured before he became ill

Now, Angie Mackrell, of Boxgrove, Goring, is bringing it to England, in memory of her dad, Steve Tuffill, who died in January.

Angie said: “I lost my dad to mesothelioma and wanted to do something to raise money and awareness of the horrible cancer.

“So, I looked online and in America, they do a 5k run called Miles For Meso. It’s not been done in England.

“I am doing the run to raise money and awareness of mesothelioma cancer, which is the cancer you get from exposure to asbestos. It is also in memory of my dad.”

Miles for Meso seeks to bring communities together and support research, institutions and advocacy groups in the shared fight against mesothelioma.

The Worthing Miles for Meso will be along the seafront on September 23, starting at 10am. It will start opposite Steyne Gardens and go to George V Avenue and back.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman has agreed to officially start the race and Angie hopes to get as many people as possible to join her.

Find Miles For Meso -worthing 2017 on Facebook for more information or email a.tuffill@gmail.com for a sponsor form.

Runners and walkers are asked to wear blue, to link with the Miles for Meso logo. Visit www.milesformesothelioma.org