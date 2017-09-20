Mix of theatre and fine dining at historic hotel

There are still a few tickets left for an evening of theatre and quality dining at the historic Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst.

On September 28 there will be a tantalising combination for the production of No Finer Life.

Graham Harvey, writer of more than 600 episodes of the world’s longest running soap, The Archers, and creator of some of the best-loved characters and most memorable storylines has teamed up with one of the stars of the Harry Potter stage play.

Starting at 7pm in the stunning Jacobean Hall, The Archer’s Graham Harvey, brings to the stage the true tale of an unlikely Cotswold hero and an enduring romance.

What inspires a young Somerset land girl to set off in search of a best selling author in the darkest days of war?

The production moves between the 1940s and the current day, reflecting that our relationship with the land and issues of national identity, are timeless.

The show features new live music performed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, composer of numerous TV and West End scores.

Elizabeth is played by Rebecca Bailey and the show is directed by James Le Lacheur, who has recently spent a year in London’s West End in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

What’s included?

An inspiring 75 minute performance of No Finer Life

A delicious two-course supper prepared using the finest locally sourced ingredients (main course and pudding)

Special after-show talk with writer Graham Harvey including Q&A

For more details go to the website.