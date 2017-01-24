Ant Law Quartet at Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Ant Law Quartet for a programme of standards and some originals on Friday, January 27 at the Pallant Suite, Freemasons Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester.

The line-up will be: Ant Law – guitar, Michael Chillingworth – bass clarinet and alto sax, Matt Ridley – bass, Chris Higginbottom – drums.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Guitarist Ant Law was a scholar at Edinburgh University and Berklee College of Music. He now lives in London and works extensively with his own quintet as well as being a regular member of other bands.

“Michael Chillingworth has worked with many fine musicians including Kit Downes, Jim Hart, Stan Sulzmann, and has recorded two albums with Ant Laws group. Since graduating from Trinity College of Music, Matt Ridley has established himself as a most versatile, creative and hard-working bass player and leads MJQ Celebration who recently appeared at CJC.”

Tickets are £12 for non-members, available at the door or from Chichester Tourist Office, The Novium 01243 775888 Members £7. Doors open 6.30pm, evening starts 7.45pm. Free Parking nearby.

