ARUN CHORAL SOCIETY SPRING CONCERT

ARUNDEL CATHEDRAL 1 APRIL 2017

Arun Choral Society proudly presented their Annual Spring Concert which included an array of favourite choruses from the classics. The music ranged from the Baroque period with Vivaldi and Handel, through the Classical period with Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, followed by Romantics Mendelssohn. Bruckner and Faure and ended with popular C20th British composers Hubert Parry and John Stainer

The choir looked festive with their pale peach and pink scarves lighting up their black suits.

Musical Director John Henville introduced each item with well-chosen words and information (the programme notes gave the texts only). Organist Nicholas King accompanied everything with great panache, apart from the two unaccompanied choruses: Bruckner’s Locus Iste and Stainer’s God So Loved the World. It is the greatest challenge for a large choir to deliver “A Cappella” without losing pitch, especially with the higher notes, but for the most part they succeeded with these two highly reverential and beautiful anthems.

It was a great pleasure to listen to two highly gifted young people – both winners in the annual Arun Young Musician Festival. First we had 14 year old James Dew who played the 1st movement from Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C