Community choir back in full voice after crisis

Singers Rechoired are thriving after a difficult few months.

The Worthing-based community choir has seen various changes over the years but things reached crisis point at the end of March.

Chairman Linda Turner said: “We have previously had a number of musical directors and changed venues on several occasions but never simultaneously.

“Then, we found ourselves without a musical director or venue. On top of this our committee disbanded. We really thought we would have to fold.

“We held an emergency meeting and the choir voted unanimously to try to continue.”

Volunteers stepped forward to form a new committee and within weeks, the choir had found a new base at Heene Community Centre and a new musical director.

Linda added: “Since then, we have gained members and are thriving.

“We have sung in St Paul’s, took part in a wellbeing day and given a concert in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

“We are a very friendly group and we are looking forward to going from strength to strength.”

The choir is now in rehearsals for a Christmas concert, also in aid of the homeless charity, and will be singing at Heene Community Centre’s Christmas fayre. Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Visit www.singersrechoired.co.uk for more information.