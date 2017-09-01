Concert is Julia's thanks to Royal Society of Musicians

Violinist Julia Bishop is returning as leader/director of the Consort of Twelve on September 10.

Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “When she directed the Consort last year it was one of the first performances she’d been involved with since she became ill in 2015. She and I sat in the sun during our lunch break, discussing the amazing support she’d been given by the Royal Society of Musicians, and the possibility of the Consort giving a concert in aid of the charity. It’s marvellous that we have indeed been able to arrange such a concert.

“The charity was of great help to Julia when she was seriously ill. She’ll be directing the concert, and it’s her way and our way of giving something to the charity.”

The concert is in Bosham Church on September 10 at 6pm.

Julia said: “Musicians are known for living hand to mouth, and I’ve been no exception, but two years ago I became unwell and had to clear my diary for a year to have treatment, which was a huge shock.

“The Royal Society of Musicians, a charity set up as far back as 1738 to help professional musicians who have hit hard times, came to my rescue and helped me financially and with great empathy and warmth during this period. I vowed to give back to the RSM one day to show my immense gratitude and also to add my support to other musicians who may one day need help, so I’m delighted that the Consort of Twelve has agreed to give the proceeds of our concert, entitled Virtuosi of the Baroque, to this wonderful charity!”

Lynden added: “This last concert of the Consort’s 2017 season is, as its title implies, a celebration of Baroque virtuosity. The programme includes such wonderful repertoire as a Handel Concerto Grosso, a Vivaldi Concerto for two Trumpets (played by Alice Boileau and Ruth Ross), a Telemann Recorder Suite (played by Sophie Middleditch), a Vivaldi Concerto for four Violins (played by members of the Consort), a Vivaldi Concerto for two Cellos (played by Lynden Cranham and Kate Bardsley) and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3.”

Tickets: £17 (18 and under £8), from Chichester Office Supplies, 4 Crane Street, Chichester; by post from 02392 214494.

