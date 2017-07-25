Glam rock with the Glitter Bugz

After headlining Bognor’s ROX last year, Glitter Bugz are opening this year’s ROX with a date at The William Hardwicke on Sunday, July 30 at 2pm.

Singer and organiser Rustyn George is promising a great glam rock set.

“Large numbers of followers turn out to see us in many of the local pubs around Bognor, Bersted, Pagham and Felpham. The music is great and the costumes lavish. Despite coming from the Portsmouth area, the Bognor folk have taken us to their hearts.

“We have been going about three years. Pretty much everyone in the band is from a 60s-genre background, performing in other bands, but that was getting old hat. We are looking at the next market down which is 50 to 60-year-olds, and they are loving it.

“I had met these guys before. Everybody knows everybody, but I didn’t start doing this until about six years ago. I had a life before rock ‘n’ roll. I had to care for my wife. She died a few years ago. For ten years, I was her house-bound carer. But I am not going to go back to work. I want to enjoy myself! The band auditioned for a singer. It was not getting off the ground. They needed a singer and they took me on. I am also the guy that does all the organising.

“I was working towards a Ziggy Stardust/Bowie tribute, and they were working towards a general glam rock sort of thing. We met in the middle. We have got a 45-minute David Bowie tribute which we can do, but we spread it around. We also do T-Rex and Slade and Sweet and Alice Cooper and David Essex and Bay City Rollers. With T-Rex we do Get It On, Jeepster, 20th Century Boy and I Love to Boogie. We do three 45-minute sets as standard.

“I think what is great is the simplicity of the music. You can join in. You can dance to it. I was going to say that it is not complicated, but some of the Bowie stuff is pretty complicated.

“With the Bowie we cover the Ziggy Stardust stuff followed by Suffragette City, Jean Genie, Rebel Rebel, things like that.

“We also do the big one that everyone seems to love, Moonage Daydream.

“I can sing as Bowie, but really I am a massive Freddie Mercury fan. But we haven’t done any Queen stuff yet. There isn’t really anything we could do from the period that we concentrate on.

“But it is just all great fun. I don’t know what the next step is. There are pubs and clubs in demand and we are taking booking for 2018.”

Already the band are doing a remarkable 120 pro shows a year: “We are having a great time, and people are loving the music. It is going very well for us.”

Dates coming up are

Friday, July 28: Southdowns, Felpham, 8.30pm.

Sunday, July 30: Bognor ROX, William Hardwicke, Bognor 2pm.

Sunday, September 17: William Hardwicke, Bognor, 5pm.

Sunday, November 12: Lion Inn, Pagham, 4pm.

Sunday, December 10: William Hardwicke, Bognor, 5pm.

Saturday, December 30: Southdowns, Felpham, 8.30pm.

