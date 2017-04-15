Impressive Easter Concerts performed by The Rowland Singers Choral Society

The Rowland Singers Choral Society conducted by Helen Emery with organ accompaniment by Marcus Martin delivered a varied programme of music for their Easter Concerts held at St Symphorians Church and Emmanuel URC in Worthing.

The first half of the programme presented the audience with the magnificent Mozart’s Requiem; with the soloists complimenting the chorus beautifully. The soloists included Beth Emery (Soprano); Fiona Cartmell (Alto); Mark Kendall (Tenor) and Ron Turner, (Bass.) Colin Judson, ( Tenor) performed at Emmanuel Church. The chorus showed their musical artistry singing with great energy and giving the audience the pathos and tremendous climaxes that the musical work demanded.

The second half of the programme included unaccompanied Spirituals from A Child of Our Time by Michael Tippett, choral excerpts from The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins and O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen. The choir raised the roof on the finale with O Rejoice That The Lord Has Arisen by Pietro Mascagni.

The choir has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as their recipient charity and the audience showed their appreciation by giving generously to the bucket collection at the end of the concerts.

The Rowland Singers Summer Concerts will be held on 20th July at St Symphorians Church, Durrington and on 22nd July at Emmanuel Church, Worthing.

For more information check the website www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.