Moo Music to charm the kiddies in Chichester

Moo Music promises a new class in Chichester for pre-school children full of singing, dancing, musical games and masses of fun.

Class leader Cara Perfrement said Moo Music was a fantastic way of teaching young children a whole range of skills while they were having a great time.

“It’s so rewarding to watch the kids develop and grow in confidence in such a short time. The quality of the Moo Music songs and activities makes this class a joy to be a part of – and a hit with parents too! Moo Music features five original characters – Maggie Moo, Ollie Oink, Henry Horse, Doris Duck and Barry Barr – each with their own repertoire of 25 original songs by well-known children’s songwriter Craig McLeish, who has worked on hit West End shows like Les Miserables and Miss Saigon as well as many television favourites.

“The songs have been recorded by professional singers and musicians, and a team of primary-education experts has been involved every step of the way. The team behind Moo Music knows that music is key to every child’s development. Not only do the classes give children the chance to sing and have fun but to gain vital language, memory and co-ordination skills.

“Each 45-minute class features a selection of Moo Music songs with different themes. Some might focus on animals, journeys or children’s daily lives while others might be about counting, the senses or simply being silly!”

Moo Music classes in Chichester are being held at:

St Pancras Church Hall, 101 St Pancras, PO19 7LH on Mondays at 2pm (Mixed Moo 0-5yrs)

Swanfield Community Centre, 46 Swanfield Drive, PO19 6GH on Wednesdays at 9.30am (Baby Moo 0-crawling) and 10.45am (Mixed Moo 0-5yrs), and the first session is free.

There are other classes in Havant, Emsworth, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Arundel. Classes cost £5 for an individual session, with discounts for block session bookings. www.moo-music.co.uk/chichester, Facebook - @caramoomusic or call Cara on 07760541254.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.