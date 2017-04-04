Showcase concert at the University of Chichester

The best performers will emerge as Funtington Music Group holds its fourteenth annual Showcase Concert in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, April 19 at 7.30pm.

Twenty three students were auditioned; and six were chosen to compete for the coveted Robert Headley Annual Music Awards.

University Professor Learning and Teaching Music, Laura Ritchie said: “We are very fortunate to have a vibrant relationship with Funtington Music Group and the students love to perform to such a receptive audience.

“This year's independent adjudicator is Richard Crozier, an experienced performer, examiner, and author. Richard was musical director on the Edinburgh Fringe for two years and conductor of the Keynsham orchestra.”

Laura added: “This annual music competition and the prizes awarded commemorate the life of Robert Headley who was not only an eminent architect, but also had a great affection for serious music. 25 years ago, Robert began to invite his friends and many other local music-lovers to join him in his spacious music room at Funtington Lodge for concerts, recitals and lectures. This was the origin of the Funtington Music Group, which has been based at Chichester University since 2004.

“As a charity, Funtington Music Group has so far contributed nearly £60,000 in bursaries and awards to students at the University of Chichester and for the purchase of fine instruments for student practice and performance.

“We are honoured that the prizes – first £500, second £350, third £250 and £50 for runners-up – are being presented by the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clive Behagg.”

This year's competition features (pictured left to right) Taisia Sandetcoia, violin, Simon Arthurs, piano, Xenia Malteva, violin, Sophie Hermon-Taylor, contralto, and (not pictured) Georgina Beale, flute, and John Twitchen, tenor. Each will present a 15-minute programme at the concert.

Laura added: “All are welcome to join us at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 19 in the University Chapel for a ticket price at the door of just £15. Visitors may join as members at any time during the year; the subscription for this event and the remaining five events in 2017 is £55, a saving of £35 on ticket prices.”

For further details, contact the FMG membership secretary on 378900. See also www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

