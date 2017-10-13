Sign up for Chichester Singing Day!

Chichester Singing Day turns its attention to Handel with a Come and Sing Messiah on Saturday, November 4 at the University of Chichester.

Event administrator Polly Robson said: “It is open to singers of all ages and abilities and is a great day out, with an opportunity to perform one of choral music’s great works, with an orchestra, professional soloists and the University Chamber Choir and members of Chichester Chorale, driven by two-highly experienced choir directors: (father and son) Arthur and Tom Robson, both currently choir directors at the university.

“Chichester Singing Day was founded in 1983 by Arthur Robson and has taken place in the city every year since then. Thousands of singers have taken part from the south of England, and further afield. More than 70 singers have already signed up, but we have room for plenty more. The day begins at 9.45 with coffee, then into the chapel at the university in College Lane for a day of rehearsals. The cost for singers is £16, with music available for hire. Lunch can be booked, and importantly car parking is free!”

Contact pollyrobson2003@yahoo.co.uk for an application form or ring her for more information 01243 823481/07751921388. The closing date for applications is October 27. If you would like to be part of the audience, tickets are available on the door of the chapel at £10.