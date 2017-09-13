Bognor Regis’ Kez Bridger and Olivia Stevens are staging Keep Me In Mind, a soul, blues and rock ‘n’ roll all-dayer for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event is on Saturday, September 23 from 3pm-11.30pm at New Town Social Club, 16A Greencourt Drive, Bognor Regis (01243 823930).

Tickets are £8 in advance/£10 on the door on the day, available from www.bognorphenia.org.uk, www.rubyandtherevelators.co.uk or from the venue in person.

Olivia said: “Topping the live bill is The Earl Jackson Band, one of Britain’s foremost rhythm and blues bands. Earl’s voice, stage presence and powerful performance coupled with his outstanding guitar playing bring to life the pounding rhythms of rock ‘n’ roll and the blues. He has made appearances on BBC radio and TV including the prestigious Jonathan Ross show.”

Olivia’s own band Ruby & The Revelators are also performing.

She is promising they will bring their unique blend of Northern and Stax era soul, and belting r ‘n’ b, with a side order of funky grooves.

“Added to the mix is lap steel player Rhys ‘Grizzly’ Morgan who is a one-man tornado of foot-stomping groovin’ blues.The line-up also features local rock ‘n’ roll favourites Slim Jim & The Wildcards as well as some awesome soul DJ’s to get everyone dancing.”

Olivia added: ‘I decided to take part in this challenge for Alzheimer’s Society because it’s a charity very close to my heart, as my dad was diagnosed with this devastating illness in 2013, and his sister lost her life to this disease.”

Kez Bridger, from Bognorphenia, said: “We are here to support all ages and abilities and are proud to assist with fundraising for such an important cause to support those in need. It’s great to think that we will be raising funds to help support people to live well with dementia and to fund research to one day find a cure for dementia.”

Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser Jess Hillicks welcomed Kez and Olivia’s decision to boost the charity: “It’s great that Kez and Olivia are giving their time to support Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia can happen to anyone and there is currently no cure. But with the right support, people can live well with dementia.”

Olivia added: “It’ll be a great atmosphere with such incredible live acts to entertain everyone and a really great venue with plenty of seating plus a dance floor for people to strut their stuff!

“Bognorphenia has some very strong links with the southern soul scene so Kez booked some great DJs and left me to programme the live acts. My main thought was that they be bands that represent the best of blues, soul and rhythm and blues as that’s my area in which I work and have the most contacts and Earl Jackson was a no-brainer headliner!

“He doesn’t perform much in this area so it’s a great opportunity to see one of the UK’s best rhythm and blues bands...the dance floor will be packed for that set! We are hoping it will be an annual event if this year proves a success and there is the support for it.

“My dad is in very good general health and despite the Alzheimer’s continues to smile, and we really enjoy seeing each other. He still responds really well to me being there, and there is still a very tangible connection between us. I always try to be as positive as possible. I think that is really important. As with any fundraising event the motto is ‘the more the better!

“And we have an amazing raffle with some great prizes!”

