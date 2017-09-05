Weddings from around the world!

The Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra will have rather more than just Pomp and Circumstance on their minds when they gather to bring their annual Prom Concert to St Mary’s Church, Felpham on Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm

As musical director James Rushman explains: “Love and Marriage will very much be in the air during the first half of the evening with the audience being treated to a spectacular feast of Scottish, English, Jewish and North American Indian weddings with numbers from popular shows and films with choir members in their respective bridal party costumes.

’The choir members have been putting their hearts and souls into rehearsals for the annual Prom Concert, and each year we seem to stretch the boundaries of what we do.

“This concert will not only be fun but spectacular,” James promised.

“ What the bridal couples will be wearing is strictly hush hush. So much so that the rest of the choir will not see the wedding outfits until just before the start of the concert.

“However, we believe there will be a few gasps of surprise and delight on the night even from the rest of the choir. Each wedding sequence will have music in keeping with its nationality.

“During the second half of the concert the choir will follow the Last Night at the Proms traditional format in accordance with the original Henry Wood Promenade Concerts featuring all the usual British patriotic pieces including Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance Henry Woods’ Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Thomas Arne’s Rule Britannia and concluding with Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem and the National Anthem. Auld Lang Syne will be sung at the end of the concert. It will be a very enjoyable evening for everyone.

“Of course the audience will not escape from joining in with singing and flag waving as would be expected at a Last Night of the Proms evening.”

The combined voices of the Edwin James Festival Choir and St. Mary’s Church will perform their Love and Marriage Prom Concert on Friday, September 8 at St Mary’s Church, Felpham Village.

Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start.

No tickets, just a retiring fund in aid of church funds.

More information can be obtained by telephoning 01243 582330 or www.edwinjamesfestivalchoir.co.uk.”

Rehearsals started for John Rutter’s Magnificat this week.

The work will be performed at the Remembrance Concert on Saturday, November 11 at St James the Great Church Littlehampton in aid of The Stroke Association.

New members are always welcome to attend rehearsals which start at 7.30pm on Wednesdays in St James Church Hall.

