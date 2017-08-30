Win tickets to the Southdowns Folk Festival!

Two pairs of four-day tickets are up for grabs to see this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival 2017 in Bognor Regis.

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Southdowns Folk Festival in the subject line or write to Southdowns Folk Festival, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ.

Entries to be received by midnight on September 10. Only the winners will be contacted.

All other entries will be destroyed.

Organiser Roger Nash added: “The Festival starts on Thursday evening September 21 in the Alexandra Theatre with the wonderful and hugely-talented Steve Knightley from Show of Hands, supported by a knock-out British Americana band, The Jigantics.

“Friday evening sees the welcome return after four years of one of the UK’s very top folk/rock bands, Home Service with the brilliant and award-winning duo Megson providing support.

“On Saturday evening, one of the most exciting and dynamic bands around come to the Festival.

“ These are the multi-award winning Scottish band Skerryvore with support from the excellent Alistair Goodwin Band. Finally, Sunday evening in the Regis Centre Studio will see the one and only Richard Digance taking the stage.

“There’ll be loads of other great performers including a welcome back to the lovely Flossie Malavialle and for the first time at the Festival, the guitar virtuoso, Sarah McQuaid plus appearances from the Bath Young Folk Band, Steve Dan Mills, Celtic Simbel and many others.

“Ticket bookings and more information can be got by going to www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk or Facebook page plus www.WeGotTickets.co.uk.

“Tickets are available from www.regiscentre.co.uk or from the Regis Centre box office (01243 861010) where individual evening and afternoon tickets can be booked.”

