Pirates and smugglers infiltrate Arundel Castle this September

Visitors will come face to face with brigands and cut-throats as Arundel Castle plays host to Pirates and Smugglers Day on September 17.

In the 18th century, smugglers freely roamed across Sussex and a motley crew of murderers, street urchins, innkeepers and even priests made up the smuggling networks in Georgian communities, with Arundel no exception.

Pirates and Smugglers Day at Arundel Castle. Picture by Victoria Dawe Photography

With the castle in ruins in the 1700s, the River Arun served as an unguarded gateway into the heart of southern England, perfect for money hungry smugglers and their piratical business partners.

Set in the Keep, 30 feet above ground level, Arundel Castle’s Pirates and Smugglers Day will give visitors a window into the day-to-day life of an 18th century smuggler with period-accurate craft displays and thrilling weaponry demonstrations.

Over the course of the event, visitors will also come face to face with the crew of The Mermaid and hear spine-tingling tales of their exploits in Arundel, Sussex and on the high seas.

Castle manager Stephen Manion said: “Pirates and smugglers played a big role in the history of Arundel in the 18th Century.

“This event aims to bring the period to life in an entertaining and engaging way. By hosting it in the Keep, our visitors can enjoy breath-taking views across the county, and maybe even spot some key smuggling locations… from behind the safety of the castle walls!”

For more information on Arundel Castle and its events calendar, visit www.arundelcastle.org