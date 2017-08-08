PREVIEW: NE-YO at the Brighton Centre

With three number 1 records, more than 10 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to his name as well as having collaborated with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Celine Dion and many more, NE-YO is one of the biggest global stars in music.

And now Sussex audiences can experience him perform live and in the flesh, as he is coming to the Brighton Centre on Sunday, September 17.

The gig was supposed to take place in April, but it got cancelled and was rearranged to next month.

A spokesman for the star said: “In the ten years since the release of his debut album ‘In My Own Words’, he has established himself as one of the finest performers and songwriters in the world.

“With three years since his last UK tour, NE-YO will be bringing his incredible album ‘Non Fiction’ to England and Scotland. With intimate shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Bournemouth, Birmingham and London, fans get a rare opportunity to see the superstar in exclusive intimate settings.”

To book tickets, visit: the Brighton Centre website