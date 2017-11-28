REVIEW: James Blunt at the Brighton Centre

Unfairly, I think, he’s not always considered the coolest of musicians and performers.

But that didn’t stop James Blunt from putting on a fabulously entertaining show at the Brighton Centre on Friday night, ably assisted by support act Jamie Lawson.

Self-depricating and funny, he’s also an excellent live singer, and his outing to the south coast reminded me of just how many amazing songs he’s written.

And he can’t be just for the middle-aged now, as he revealed he’d just spent more than three months supporting Ed Sheeran on tour in the USA.

The Afterlove Tour featured songs from his most recent, fifth album, The Afterlove, which was released earlier this year.

The songs from it definitely had an edgier, more modern sound, perhaps a reflection of the artists he worked with on it, including Ed Sheeran and Ryan Tedder.

It was clear to see why the event was sold out. I hope we welcome him back soon.