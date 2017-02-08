Steelpan charity introduces two new groups

Sussex Steel, the Littlehampton-based steelpan charity, is running two new groups this year.

The adult beginners band started in January and more than 20 people have now joined.

Jane Acott, secretary of Sussex Steel, said: “We still have space for a few more if anyone would like to come along. Everyone is welcome and no musical experience is needed.”

Members meet at the Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club, Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Fridays from 6.30pm to 8pm. Cost is £5 per session.

On Thursday, February 23, a second new band, Sussex Steel Minis, will be launching with a taster session from 4pm to 5pm.

This group is for seven to 12-year-olds and beginners or experienced players are welcome.

Again, no musical experience is needed. The cost is £3 per session but the first session is free.

Contact Jane or Lee by email to sussexsteel@gmail.com to book a place or to find out more details about sessions, event bookings and workshops.

