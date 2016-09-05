Miss Saigon confirms Southampton run

Miss Saigon is to play Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre in 2018.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh has announced that his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Miss Saigon – a recent hit in the West End – will embark on a major UK tour in 2017 arriving at Mayflower Theatre Southampton (February 21-March 17 2018). Casting to be announced soon. www.miss-saigon.com

Sir Cameron said, “It’s hard to believe that it has been over 25 years since Miss Saigon first opened, but if anything, the tragic love story of the show has become even more relevant today. This new production, directed by Laurence Connor, takes a grittier, more realistic approach than the original production while still delivering the power and epic sweep of Boublil and Schönberg’s tremendous score.

“Of all my shows, Miss Saigon is the one that I have received the most requests from the public to bring back. I am thrilled that audiences around the UK will get to see this tremendous new production that audiences and critics in London have embraced since it opened in 2014; which I am now taking to Broadway with its original West End stars opening next March at the Broadway Theatre. Audiences who can’t wait, will get a preview of the scale of this wonderful production at forthcoming screenings of the Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance which was filmed live in London, in selected screens across the UK on October 16

“I am so thankful for Mayflower Theatre audiences for making Mary Poppins an incredible success back in June and I am proud to be bringing my huge new production of Miss Saigon to Southampton in the spring of 2018.”

Miss Saigon tells the story of young bar girl named Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with Chris, an American GI - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; sound design by Mick Potter; and orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical Miss Saigon has become one of the most successful musicals in history.

