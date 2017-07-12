Music pioneer Thomas Dolby talks about life under the spotlight

There’s still chance to buy tickets to listen to five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Dolby talk about his life in the music business.

Thomas Dolby’s book launch is at Shoreham Ropetackle on Thursday (July 13) with a 7pm start.

Dolby is known for his hit single ‘She Blinded Me With Science’, which reached number 5 on the US Billboard charts in 1982, appeared in Breaking Bad, and was even covered by The Muppets!

The book, The Speed Of Sound, is the view from the ultimate insider, as well as that of a technology pioneer whose ground-breaking ideas helped shape music today.

The book chronicles Dolby’s life in the music business during the 80s; in Silicon Valley through the 90s, and at the forefront of the mobile phone revolution around the turn of the millennium – it was Dolby who created the synthesizer installed today on most mobile phones.

With humour and a considerable panache for storytelling, The Speed Of Sound is a revealing look behind the curtain of the music industry, as well as a unique history of technology over the past 30 years.

From sipping Chablis with Bill Gates to visiting Michael Jackson at his mansion or viewing the Web for the first time on Netscape founder Jim Clark’s laptop.

Thomas Dolby became one of the most recognisable figures of the synth pop movement of early-1980s new wave.

He played synth on Foreigner’s ‘4’, Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ and Joan Armatrading’s ‘Walk Under Ladders’, and supported David Bowie at Live Aid. He also wrote the score for Fever Pitch.

Presented by City Books. This special evening will include a reading, Q&A and book signing.

To buy tickets go to the Ropetackle website https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/