REVIEW: Frozen sing-along-a at Brighton Theatre Royal

There are some things we just have to do for our children, even if that something is watching a film you have seen hundreds of times while being covered in fake snow and having to shout ‘run Sven run’ over and over again at a screen.

I took my daughter Ruby, aged four, along to the Theatre Royal in Brighton to watch Sing-along-a Frozen.

Along with the other children in the packed audience, Ruby had donned one of her many Frozen costumes, opting on this occasion for Elsa, although Anna is her favourite!

Two very polite princesses introduced the show and ran through all of the dance actions, props and heckling that we should all use to perform during the film, along with singing every song, of course.

Once the film started, the singing princesses prompted the audience to hiss, boo, cheer, dance, and sing, of which most of them obligued – try harder next time Dads!

All of the participation coupled with some magical lighting and lots of fake snow falling over the audience made for a wonderful experience for the young Frozen fans – and us adults couldn’t help but enjoy it, too.

*Don’t miss out on all of the fantastic children’s shows held at the Theatre Royal. Tickets are already selling fast for Peppa Pig’s Adventure, showing on January 20 and 21, and The Snowman, the stage show based upon the book by Raymond Briggs, which runs from January 24-28.

Last month, I also took my daughter to see Mister Maker. You can read that review here. http://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-mister-maker-and-the-shapes-at-the-theatre-royal-brighton-1-8229515

For tickets, call 0844 871 7650 or visit www.atgtickets.com