The Bersted Boys are back in town.

Award-winning singing trio The Bersted Boys bring their brand-new show An Evening With… to the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis on Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15.

Billed as an evening of intimate musical entertainment, the trio promise to wow audiences with their unique interpretations of well-known, timeless songs from both stage and screen, with some classic pop thrown in for good measure.

The show follows on the back of previous sell-out performances in venues across West Sussex.

Staged in the intimate setting of the Little Alex theatre, with limited seating for only 60 guests per night, audiences are being urged to book now to avoid disappointment, said spokesman Will Hackett.

Tickets are priced at £12 (concessions available) and can be purchased via The Regis Centre website at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or by ringing the box office on 01243 861010.

