Tickling funny bones for Children in Need

Acts from across London and the south coast will be coming to Chichester for a charity Comedy Quackathon.

The eight-hour marathon will showcase comedic talent at the Chichester Inn, in West Street, on Saturday, from 3pm to 11pm, to raise money for Children in Need.

Stand-up comedian Lucy Bee, from Quackers Comedy, has organised the event and says it is a first for the city.

As an added bonus, the BBC has invited her to the regional Children in Need broadcast venue for the main event on November 17.

She said: “As a grant maker, they support disadvantaged children and young people all across the UK.

“With our support, they are able to change almost half a million young lives across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland every single year. That’s pretty splendid.”

Lucy said the Quackathon will be friendly, fun and sociable.

“There will be a family-friendly section from 3pm until 5pm, which will appeal to younger audience members, with fun, games and prizes.

“The rest of the day will be geared to the grown-ups, with a variety of comedy sections, including alternative comedy, untested material and a reverse gong show.

“There will be surprises throughout the event and a raffle with some wonderful prizes, generously donated by local businesses.”

Entry is free and people are welcome to attend for the whole event or just part of it. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/comedyquackathon to make a donation.

Quackers Comedy is celebrating its second birthday as the curator of Chichester’s only, regular stand-up comedy night.