Top line-up for comedy night

Comedy Beats’ last show of the year at The Grasshopper in Crawley is on Friday, December 1.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We have been putting a monthly show on there since March and the management of the venue have now booked us up until July 2018 so we are clearly moving in the right direction. We pride ourselves on the quality of our shows and it has always been our aim to put on the very best comedians from the circuit.

“In our first nine months of running this club we have already had Lee Hurst, Zoe Lyons, Bob Mills, Simon Evans and Terry Alderton down to name but a few. Sometimes we use a regular circuit comic and within a few weeks they are appearing on national television. When Comedy Beats booked Jonny Awsum to do a show for us in April we had no idea that a few weeks later he would be smashing it on Britain's Got Talent and achieving a million hits on YouTube.

“I guess the comedian I am most excited about for this gig is John Moloney. He is an incredibly-respected comedian who has been plying his trade since the 1980s. He was included in Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand Up's in 2006, and is known for his dry dispassionate delivery. In 2015 he won Outstanding Achievement in British Comedy at the UK Comedy Awards. In the same year his BBC Radio 4 show The John Moloney Show was aired and was featured on Pick Of The Year, the station's flagship entertainment guide.

“The opening act is the excellent David Hadingham, a Londoner who now lives in Newcastle. He began doing stand-up about a year before I started and we quickly became good friends. If you like your comedy a little darker than the norm he is definitely your man. Off stage he is one of the nicest people I know on the circuit but as soon as he takes to the stage he adopts this borderline psychotic persona. He is one of the best joke-writers on the circuit and combined with his unique delivery he is an act definitely not to be missed.

“Closing the show is Carey Marx. He has a mischievous but gleeful delivery. Nominated for the 2017 Best Club Comic of the Year, he is widely respected by his peers. Incredibly hard working, over the years he has put his every effort into developing as a comedian and now finds himself at the top of his game. Like Dave he challenges his audience and is constantly pushing the boundaries but gets away with it by using his cheeky, playful charm. He has over a dozen TV credits to his name including BBC1's The Stand Up Show.”

The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, December 1. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £10 in advance or £15 on the door and can be bought either directly from the venue or by visiting www.comedybeats.com.