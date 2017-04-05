Worthing student through to West End final

Musical theatre student Bryony-Rose Brookman is through to the grand final of a West End competition.

The 17-year-old from Worthing wowed judges for West End Calling, a London-based youth musical theatre competition.

She and her sister, Phoebe Brookman, eight, had both been selected by West End stars to compete in the semi-finals at the Tristan Bates Theatre, Leicester Square, last Saturday.

Bryony-Rose sang The Life I Never Led from Sister Act and was one of only six contestants to be chosen for the grand final at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, April 11.

She said: “West End Calling has provided me with a great group of friends that I keep in contact with throughout the year.

“It’s massively helped my confidence – before I entered the competition I didnt think I had what it takes to get into musical theatre but now, after hearing feedback from the judges, I want to apply for drama school and we’ll see what happens from there.

“Having Oliver Saville as a Judge and giving me feedback was amazing, then seeing him a couple of weeks later in Wicked, as a lead role, was just crazy.

“To think he’d seen me sing and commented on my performance is incredible. My advice to those that want to enter West End Calling is to go for it. Don’t think about anyone else, do what you love and enjoy every moment. In the end, it’s about you.”

Bryony-Rose makes bold and brilliant choices when she performs, transitioning from speech into sung text perfectly.

Her acting is really lovely and she invites the audience to join her on the journey of the piece.

Her voice is stunning, her tone adding to the sound quality of her singing.

West End Calling is a musical theatre singing competition for young performers and receives applicants from all over the UK.

