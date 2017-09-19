Your chance to join the Worthing panto cast this Christmas!

Youngsters are needed for this year’s Worthing pantomime.

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates are holding open auditions for this year’s pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. They need boy and girl actors aged between nine and 12. Auditions take place at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Sunday, September 24.

Associate producer Nick George said: “All applicants must be enthusiastic, confident, disciplined and have a clear speaking voice, with some singing and dancing ability, and must not exceed four foot ten inches in height. Registration for boys and girls auditions will begin at 10am to play the roles of the seven dwarfs.

“Registration for the girls auditions to play the juvenile dancers will start in the afternoon at 1pm. Applicants must be a minimum of Grade 1 standard ISTD or equivalent modern, ballet and tap. Every child must have a female relative over the age of 21 years who is willing to obtain a chaperone licence and chaperone the shows on a rota basis.

“All children attending auditions must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who will need to sign a parental permission form on the day of the audition to agree participation and media coverage.

“If the child is not attending with their own parent/guardian, then a consent form will need to be requested in advance, which can be obtained by emailing Jenny Elsden, children’s coordinator for Paul Holman Associates at jennyelsden@talktalk.net. The signed form must be brought along on the day of the auditions.

“Successful children must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period from Monday, November 20 to Monday, January 1.

“They should also live and go to school within a maximum of a 30-minute travelling distance of the Pavilion Theatre.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Friday, December 1 and runs until Monday, January 1. Tickets on 01903 206206.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.