Think ‘Downton Abbey’ for the next Marlipins talk

Shades of Downton Abbey will appear at the Marlipins Museum next week.

Life Below Stairs is the subject of the next talk and speakers Tony and Lizzie Gilks will be costumed as the butler and housekeeper.

They will transport the audience back in time to life below stairs and the complex social structure of domestic servants during the heyday of the manor houses in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The talk will take place in the Marlipins Museum Gallery, entrance in Middle Street, on Friday, February 24, at 12.30pm. Entrance is £2 for members of the Friends of Marlipins Museum, £3 for non-members.

Liza McKinney, from the Friends, said: “Their presentation is packed with historical facts delivered with humour and panache as well as including a wonderful display of Victorian kitchen-ware, the tools of the trade and clothing worn for the different jobs they had to do.”

Tony joined West Sussex Police Force and served for 30 years, stationed in Worthing, Littlehampton and Arundel. He became the Sussex Police schools liaison officer from 1977 to 1985.

On retirement, Tony joined the guiding staff at Arundel Castle until July 2002 and since then, he has penned his autobiography, a spirited, humorous yet poignant story about his police career.

Lizzie, having studied history and art, worked for Arun District Council as a part-time information officer in Arundel Tourist Office and part-time guide for Arundel Castle. In 1989, she was promoted to head guide and functions manager at the castle, obtained her South East England Tourist Board Blue Badge and has spent 30 years promoting tourism in Arundel.

For further information, telephone Liza McKinney on 01273 462233 or email elizabeth.mckinney@ntlworld.com. If you are taking a break from work, you are welcome to have your packed lunch during the talk, so long as it does not include noisy crisp packets!

