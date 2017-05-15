Try National Vegetarian Week – it’s easier than you think

‘But what do you eat?’

As a vegetarian, I am asked that often. And the answer is a lot, thanks for asking!

A vegan fry up SUS-170515-140420001

Plantain tacos, tofu hotdogs, dhal, stuffed peppers, lentil lasagne, beer battered halloumi and chips, aubergine katsu curry, butternut squash risotto, asparagus gnocchi, goat’s cheese frittata ...

That’s just some of the things I’m lucky enough to eat.

Today starts National Vegetarian Week, which runs from May 15-21 to encourage people to embrace the veggie diet.

I have been meat-free for more than four years, and it’s so much easier than I imagined it would be.

I thought Christmas would be miserable, with me looking on as everyone tucks into a gorgeous roast turkey, pigs in blankets, and meaty gravy.

But vegetarian options are getting better and better. I swapped turkey for a nut roast. Instead of pork, I made some incredible meat-free sausage rolls with breadcrumbs, cheese, and sage.

Meat substitute product ranges are growing by the day, with versions of mince, chicken pieces, sausages, burgers, chicken nuggets, and even fish fingers available in supermarkets nowadays.

And restaurants are embracing vegetarian food, offering more adventurous options. Gone are the days when the dish with the ‘V’ next to it on the menu would be a bit of a sad, token afterthought.

Now you can expect the likes of mouthwatering tofu teriaki duck, or a juicy sweet potato burger to sink your teeth into.

If you are conscious of the environmental and animal welfare impacts of meat, it’s certainly worth giving vegetarianism a go - even just for a week.

For more information, visit www.nationalvegetarianweek.org