Two legends together at book signing

Steyning Bookshop staff are dizzy with excitement at the prospect of having two legends of children’s literature in the shop at the same time.

The double signing at the Steyning High Street store on Saturday features both Julia Donaldson and Helen Oxenbury, with their beautiful new picture book collaboration, The Giant Jumperee.

Sara Bower, bookshop owner, said: “This is a signing event, not a talk or show, so we won’t be selling tickets – just turn up.

“The shop will be open from 9.30am for those who wish to beat the buying queue and all early-bird customers who wish to attend the signing later will be given a numbered ticket to help reduce queue time for the signing.

“Signing will begin at 12 o’clock sharp and continue until everyone’s books are signed – barring disaster or repetitive strain injury!”

There will be free refreshments and children’s activities for queuing customers in the back garden marquee.

Julia Donaldson, former children’s laureate and author of bestselling book The Gruffalo, is a much-loved member of the Steyning community.

Helen Oxenbury, who lives in north London, is the hugely-talented illustrator of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Sara added: “Helen has a host of other wonderful books to her name, which we will also have on sale, as well as a big selection of Julia’s previous books.”

The Giant Jumperee, published by Puffin, is priced £12.99 in hardback. Those who are not able to attend can pre-order a copy of The Giant Jumperee via the bookshop website or call 01903 812062.

