Walk for Wadars has nice, flat route

Wadars animal rescue is appealing for people to enter its sponsored walk on Sunday.

Walk for Wadars will raise vital funds for its work with wildlife and companion animals.

It starts at the Goring greensward, close to Sea Lane Café, at 10am and takes walkers five miles along the prom to Worthing Pier and back.

Tracy Cadman, operations manager, said: “Walk for Wadars is our annual sponsored walk and because the route is nice and flat it is a great day out for all age ranges.

“We hope to see lots of local people there on the day and that as a result we raise lots of money for our work.”

In 2016, Wadars responded to calls from concerned members of the public that led to the rescue of more than 1,700 birds and wildlife.

During the summer months, Wadars animal rescue officers deal with up to 700 orphaned and injured seagulls. The charity also rehomed more than 400 dogs, cats and other small animals last year.

Entry into Walk for Wadars is free but participants are asked to either raise sponsorship or make a donation to the charity, which has running costs of more than £400,000 a year.

Tracy added: “On average, it costs us over £400 to care for a dog until it can be found a new home and more than £300 for a cat. That cost includes a vet health check, neutering, vaccinating, microchipping, kennelling, and treating for fleas and worms. Walk for Wadars is one of the ways that we raise income to help with those costs.”

For a sponsor form, visit www.wadars.co.uk and click on Upcoming Events or call 01903 247111.