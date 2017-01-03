Wassail will light up Tarring High Street

Sompting Village Morris will lead a torchlit procession along Tarring High Street on Thursday.

The annual Wassail is a medieval ritual to ensure a good cider apple harvest.

Co-ordinator Martin Frost explained: “The SVM Wassail was established in 1999 and is a public, torchlit march with music through Tarring High Street to an apple tree in a private garden and beating a tree awake with loud music noise, chanting and flares.

“Since its inception, the Wassail has been a successful and safely conducted event, and as part of the local folk calendar is very popular with the community.”

The morris dancers will muster at the north end of the High Street at 7.30pm. The procession down to The Parsonage at the southern end will begin at 8pm.

It will then return to The Vine pub, where a choir in the garden will be signing the procession in for the tree ceremony.

The Mummers play will follow, in the road, before the dancers retire to the pub for beer and music.

A crowd of around 150 spectators is expected for the Wassail and chant sheets will be handed out so that people can join in.

Wassail cake and cup will be offered and a collection will be made to cover expenses and for event funds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.