What’s on this week: September 1 to 8

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Thursday, September 1

AMBERLEY

WALK: HeartSmart walk. 10.30am. Amberley village. Time: two hours. Distance: four-mile walk through Amberley village and back round the castle and along the river Arun. Meet: Car park at Amberley Station.

FERRING

TALK: Ferring Horticultural Society’s meeting at 7.30pm in Ferring Village Hall. The topic will be ‘The Winter Garden’ by David Fitton. The competition will be a vase of three dahlias. Visitors welcome. Further details are available from Sandy Dall on 01903 248000.

HENFIELD

MUSIC: The first of Theresa Carvey’s six-week Beginners Ukulele Classes from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Henfield Craft, Shop B, Brick Lane, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9DB. Learn to play chords, read tab, strumming patterns and take part in group performances. Ukuleles available upon request. Call 07931 372694 or email: theresavcarey@hotmail.com to book your place.

LANCING

CIRCUS: Gorilla Circus: Flying Trapeze on Lancing Beach Green. Gorilla Circus invites people from ages 8 upward to have a go at their trapeze masterclasses. Anyone with a taste for adventure can have swing on the hanging bar, learn a trick or two and will even have the opportunity to be caught mid-air by a catcher on a separate swinging bar. Classes cost £30 per person, with places filling fast. Until September 4, 10am and 2pm daily, plus 4pm on Friday. Performances on September 3 and 4, 8pm each night and additional 5pm show on September 4. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 11am, 1.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk

WORTHING

BOWLS: Marine Gardens Bowling Club hosts their annual grand finals, from September 1 to 3, to determine the ultimate winners of various bowls competitions that club members have been eagerly competing for throughout the season. The champions’ will be rewarded with a number of silver cups and trophies, with presentations to be made on Saturday, September 3, from 4.30pm onwards. The public are especially welcome to come and watch Marine Gardens finest and most skilful bowlers compete for the individual trophies. Competitions will start at 10am on Thursday and 11am on Friday and Saturday, concluding at approximately 4pm. Marine Gardens Bowling Club are always seeking new members, and anyone interested can view the club’s activities on its website www.marinegardensbc.co.uk or phone Jenny Ashman on 01903 505077 for further details.

EVENT: Cancer United inaugural weekly social/training meeting at Heene Road Community Centre, starting at 7.15pm. For more information visit www.cancerunited.org.uk

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 11.30am. Finding Dory (U) – 1.45pm. David Brent: Life on the Road (15) – 6.20pm, 8.30pm. National Theatre: The Deep Blue Sea (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 10.45am, 3.35pm. Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 11am. Nine Lives (PG) – 1.05pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 1.20pm. The BFG (PG) – 3.10pm. Suicide Squad (15) – 5.45pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.55pm, 8.30pm. Lights Out (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

WRESTLING: Summer holiday spectacular featuring a contest for the PWF international title between the current holder, former American TNA star Doug Williams, and “The Persian Prince,” Tiger Behnam Ali, from Iran, while the line-up also includes the debuts of sensational new masked star Mega Pegasus and Saime Sahin, from Gambia, plus appearances by the new Worthing Rumblemania Trophy holder, “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, and bearded man mountain Karl Atlas. Worthing Assembly Hall. 7.45pm. Tickets £8-£12. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Friday, September 2

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 11am, 1.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk

SHOREHAM

MUSIC:Claire Martin with The Dave Newton Trio. Starts 8pm, Tickets: £15. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WORTHING

FILM: Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (PG) – 11am, 1.20pm. Nine Lives (PG) – 11.15am. Finding Dory (U) – 1.10pm. The BFG (PG) – 3.30pm. Sausage Party (15) – 3.30pm, 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 10.30am. Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 8.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 5.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

STAGE: Les Enfant Terribles invite audiences to experience their macabre murder mystery musical, The Vaudevillains. Time: 7.30pm. Price: £19.50, concessions £17.50, Friends £15, groups 10+ £13.50. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Saturday, September 3

BROADWATER

EVENT: A Fruity Feast for Wildlife at Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden, Cortis Avenue, Broadwater, BN14 7BG, from 1pm to 4pm. Enjoy the late summer relaxing by the pond, see and hear the story of the Sussex Heritage Apple Trees, now laden with fruit, and find out about buying and planting your own apple trees. You can also help extend our flowerbeds and reclaim the herb garden. Or you can I Spy the fruit and seeds that feed birds and animals. Children welcome accompanied by an adult.

LANCING

MUSIC: Crosswind at the Stanley Ale House, Queensway, 5 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9YA. From 7.30pm to 10pm. Tim Broadbent plays the guitar and various instruments, and Christian Fromentin plays the fiddle. For more information visit www.timbroadbent.com

GORING

SHOW: Goring Gardening Society Autumn Show at St Mary’s Hall, Goring. Starts at 2.30pm and besides the usual classes, tea and homemade cakes will be available plus a raffle and their popular lotto game. Entry for non-members is 50p.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 11am, 1.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk

PULBOROUGH

WALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club. A walk around RSPB Pulborough. For more information about the club’s walks and talks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

RUSTINGTON

FAIR: The Crafty Potter Autumn Fair at Rustington Church Hall from 10am to 4pm. Entrance free. Many craft items and gifts: including pottery, cosmetics, cards, bags, jewellery, embroidery and glassware. Refreshments from Kate’s KItchen.

SHOREHAM

CLASS: Theresa Carvey’s six-week Beginners Ukulele Class from 1pm to 2pm at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham. Learn to play chords, read tab, strumming patterns and take part in group performances. Ukuleles available upon request. Call 07931 372694 or email: theresavcarey@hotmail.com to book your place.

MUSIC: Folk group Cotillion will perform ‘The Last Trip Home’, a celebration of the working horse and ox in song and verse, helping to relive this historic period of English agricultural history. St Mary de Haura, East Street, Shoreham, at 7.30pm. Tickets £10, including refreshments, available on the door.

WORTHING

ART: Worthing Museum and Art Gallery examine the ‘beauty and the beast’ in nature and human nature in their latest Main Gallery exhibition Our Nature: from Poetic to Grotesque. September 3 to November 5. Exhibitions are free to attend. Worthing Museum and Art Gallery, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1HP. Call 01903 221448 or visit www.worthingmuseum.co.uk for more information.

FAIR: September Fair at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing, from 11am to 3pm, with many stalls including cakes, books, gifts, craft and jewellery and live music throughout and trips up the tower for spectacular views. There will also be a tombola and grand raffle. Light refreshments all day with lunches from midday to 1.30pm. Free admission. Proceeds to the church reordering fund.

FILM: Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (PG) – 11am, 1.20pm. Nine Lives (PG) – 11.15am. Finding Dory (U) – 1.10pm. The BFG (PG) – 3.30pm. Sausage Party (15) – 3.30pm, 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Laputa, Castle in the Sky (PG) – 10.15am (Saturday morning movie). Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 11am. Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 8.15pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 1.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 5.45pm. Finding Dory (U) – 3.30pm. Little Shop of Horrors (PG) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

SHOW: Worthing Horticultural Society Autumn Show from 2pm to 4.30pm, at Offington Park Methodist Church, South Farm Road, Worthing. Admission is £1, with members free on production of their membership card and accompanied children free. There will be flower, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging, cookery and children’s classes, together with sales tables, a tombola and refreshments with homemade cakes. Further information can be obtained by visiting www.worthinghorticulturalsociety.org or by calling Jenny Cuer-Greene on 01903 260925.

-

Sunday, September 4

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 11.30am, 4.10pm. Angry Birds Movie (U) – 2pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk

SHOREHAM

WALK: The Sussex MS Centre is seeking walkers, with two legs and four legs, to take part in this year’s Fundraising Adur Walk. The walk is approximately nine miles. Could you, family or friends take part? For more details call 01273 594484 or visit: mssussex.com/?page_id=143

WORTHING

FILM: Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (PG) – 11am. Finding Dory (U) – 11am, 1.10pm. Nine Lives (PG) – 1.20pm. The BFG (PG) – 3.30pm. Sausage Party (15) – 3.30pm, 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 10.15am (autism friendly),11am. Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 1.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 8.30pm. Finding Dory (U) – 3.30pm. Star Trek Beyond (12A) – 5.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Monday, September 5

WORTHING

FILM: Nine Lives (PG) – 11.25am. Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (PG) – 1.25pm. Finding Dory (U) – 2pm, 6.05pm. Bad Moms (15) – 12pm (parent and baby only), 4.20pm, 8.25pm. Sausage Party (15) – 6.20pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Café Society (12A) – 1.45pm, 6.15pm, 8.30pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 3.30pm. Julieta (15) – 3.45pm, 5.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Tuesday, September 6

DURRINGTON

STAGE: Durrington Theatrical Youth presents Shake Ripple and Roll a musical, at the Barn theatre, Field Place (BN13 1NP). September 6 to 8. For tickets call 01903 872073. Adults £10, under 16 £8, raised seating £12. Call 01903 872073 or email: durringtontheatricalsociety@gmail.com

GORING

TALK: Angie Hyde will be the demonstrator at Worthing Flower Club’s meeting which starts at 7.30pm. The club meets on the first Tuesday of the month at The Barn, English Martyrs Church, Goring Way, BN12 4EU. Visitors are very welcome as are new members. To find out more visit theweb site: www.worthingflowerclub.org.uk or call Janet on 01903 700298.

SHOREHAM

WALK: Join Adur Healthy Walkers for a walkabout with family and friends as part of the Ramblers Walk About Festival. The short walk will be around Buckingham Park in Shoreham. Meet at 10am to leave at 10.30am, outside the cafe behind the playground in Buckingham Park. The walk will take 30 to 40 minutes, walk as much or as little as you can manage. Tea or coffee can be purchased at the cafe after the walk. Contact Ann Geal 01903 266373 or Jean Marsh 01273 465669 if more information required.

WORTHING

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 1.10pm. Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (PG) – 1.20pm. The BFG (PG) – 3.30pm. Nine Lives (PG) – 3.30pm (subtitled). Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm (subtitled), 8pm. Sausage Party (15) – 6.05pm (subtitled), 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Star Trek Beyond (12A) – 11am. Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 8.30pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds in Portland Road Worthing we are pleased to present The Alan Barnes Organ Trio. Alan has made over 35 records in his own name and has appeared on countless more. He is arguably the busiest jazz musician in Britain. Accompanying him are Terry Seabrook on organ and Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: Worthing Antiques and Collectors’ Club. Robert Mucci, expert on global artefacts and an original member of the Bead Society of Great Britain, ‘Beads and beadwork’. 7.30pm at the Lecture Theatre, underneath Worthing Library, Richmond Road, BN11 1HD. Visitors very welcome: £5 on the door. For more details of the programme please call 07761 564154 or email: maryyoung@phonecoop.coop. To join the club, please contact Jane 01903 602988.

TALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club talk at the Quaker Meeting House, in Mill Road, Worthing, entitled ‘The Lost Wey to the Sea’. Starts at 2.30pm. Admission costs £2 and is open to all. For more information about the club’s talks and walks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

TALK: Worthing Library’s popular series of lunchtime talks returns with a fascinating account of policing in London’s East End. Join Bob Dixon as he recounts his memories of life as a 1960s policeman. 12.10pm to 12.50pm in the Lecture Theatre at Worting Library, Richmond Road, Worthing, BN11 1HD. Free to attend, no ticket required. Lunchtime talks take place on the first Tuesday of every month. Call 01903 704809 for more information.

-

Wednesday, September 7

ANGMERING

WALK: HeartSmart walk. 10.30am. Time: two hours. Distance: four-mile, mainly flat walk through woods and meadows. Meet: Car park in the woods at the Dover.

BOGNOR REGIS

MEETING: Arun Tenants & Leaseholders meeting at Bognor Regis Town Hall at 2.30pm. If you are an Arun tenant or leaseholder, and would like to share your views and opinions, that affect people living within the Arun area, then head along, and have your issue heard. The group is supported by Arun District Council, who also provide information, as well as guest speakers from various organisations. If you would like any further information, call Michele on 07773 002399.

GORING

CHOIR: The Rowland Singers Choral Society invite you to come and join them at the first rehearsal of a new programme of music. They are a friendly choir who sing to a good standard, with a very varied repertoire throughout the year, and enjoy visiting other choirs at home and abroad. Rehearsals are every Wednesday, 7.30pm to 9.45pm, at the Goring United Reformed Church Hall, opposite Worthing Leisure Centre. A simple voice test will be required for part allocation. For further information, contact Helen on helenbethemery@hotmail.com

RUSTINGTON

EVENT: Rustington Heritage Association and Rustington Parish Council present ‘Three Anniversaries’ of the post-war air speed records in 1946 and 1953, and the unveiling of the commemorative plaque on Rustington seafront in 1996. At The Memorial Hall, Woodlands Centre, Rustington, at 2.30pm. Featuring a talk by Peter Pitman, of Tangmere Aviation Museum, on the High Speed Flight (including film footage), and an exhibition by Rustington Museum and Rustington Heritage Association. Refreshments will be served. Tickets £3 and are available from Rustington Museum, the Rustington Parish Council offices, and the Visitor Information Centre.

UPPER BEEDING

MEETING: Beeding and Bramber Local History Society’s first meeting of the new season will be at 7.45pm in the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding, when Sally White will be speaking about The Development of Worthing as a Seaside Resort. All are welcome, entry £2 for non-members. Refreshments available in the interval.

WORTHING

COMEDY: Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age. Time: 8pm. Price: £18.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Sausage Party (15) – 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 8.30pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Pete’s Dragon (PG) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

WALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club. A 3.5-mile walk around Worthing, taking in some of the history of the town. For more information about the club’s walks and talks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

-

Thursday, September 8

LITTLEHAMPTON

MUSIC: Stage 4 Productions UK presents The Sounds of Stage & Screen, presenting in concert all your favourite songs from the West End musicals and silver screen. Tickets £12.50 each or £10.50 for concessions, students or senior citizens. Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 7.45pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Sausage Party (15) – 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call 01903 823112.

FILM: Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 6.15pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Nick Cave: One More Time with Feeling (18) – 9pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

---

