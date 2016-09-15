What’s on this week: September 15 to 22

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Thursday, September 15

DURRINGTON

TALK: Sussex Family History Group (SFHG) Worthing Meeting Centre talk entitled ‘Tracing Your London Ancestors’, presented by Jane Fox. 7pm for a 7.30pm start at The Pavilion, Field Place, Durrington, BN13 1NP. For further information on SFHG Worthing Meeting Centre talks email: john.chapman34@yahoo.co.uk

GORING

EVENT: Goring Library celebrates 60 years of service with a series of activities throughout the day and an exhibition of past photographs, books and films of the time. Toddler Time and Teddy Bear’s Picnic, 11am to midday, and Birthday Party, 2.30pm to 4pm. Both events are free to attend. No ticket required, just drop-in. Goring Library, Mulberry Lane, Goring, BN12 4NR. Call 01903 244300 or email: goring.library@westsussex.gov.uk for more information.

TALK: Goring Residents’ Association’s social programme starts with an entertaining talk by Dr Janet Pennington on ‘Steyning Scandals: secrets of a Sussex market town’. 7pm for 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall ,Goring. Over-18’s only. Free to members and only £1.50 to non-members, payable on the door.

LITTLEHAMPTON

COURSE: Do you have questions about Christianity: Jesus, the Bible, prayer, Heaven and so on? Would you like the opportunity to discuss and find out more? Why not come to the free Alpha course at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road, at 7.30pm? If you are interested, phone the church office on 01903 717961 or call Di Brown on 01903 784299.

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 2.45pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 4.45pm. Sydney Opera: Turandot (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHWICK

FASHION: Southwick Trefoil Guild are holding a Fashion Show at 7.30pm in Southwick Methodist Church Hall, Manor Hall Road, Southwick. Admission £5 (includes tea and biscuits). There will also be a cake stall and raffle. Proceeds go to Action for Deafness. The event is sponsored by Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

WORTHING

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 12.45pm, 3.30pm. Café Society (12A) – 1.20pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3pm, 5.15pm. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (15) – 6pm. Sydney Opera: Turandot (12A) – 8pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Ben-Hur (12A) – 2.40pm, 7.45pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm, 5.25pm. Sausage Party (15) – 5.40pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Friday, September 16

WORTHING

CIRCUS: Ockham’s Razor present their triple bill Arc, Every Action and Memento Mori, exhibiting aerial and physical theatre, with completely original pieces of equipment, where stories unfold from the vulnerability, trust and reliance that exist between people in the air. Time: 7.30pm. Price: £19.50, Concessions £17.50, Students £12.50, Groups 10+ £12.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

EVENT: Worthing Society for the Blind is holding an information and awareness morning in Montague Place. Come and meet society members, volunteers and staff, and find out more about them and what they can offer sight impaired people. Everyone welcome.

EVENT: Join a nice crowd of friendly people for an over 30’s dance party, dancing through the decades from 9pm until 1am at the Highdown Hotel. Ideal for the sociable 30/40/50 plus age groups. Smart casual, gents collared shirts required, no T-shirts or trainers. For more information please call 07860 578708.

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 1.30pm, 8.45pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Anthropoid (15) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12pm, 2.40pm, 5.20pm, 8.15pm (gala screening). Ben-Hur (12A) – 12.15pm, 7.45pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3pm, 5.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MEETING: Unison Retired Members Club are meeting from 10.15am to 12.15pm at Gordon Room, Stoke Abbot Road. There will be a demonstration of cake decorating by Liz, and have a go session. Entry £1.50, including refreshments. For more information contact club chair Laurie Bishop on 01903 241170.

-

Saturday, September 17

ANGMERING

SALE: 1st Angmering Scouts are holding a jumble sale from 2pm at the Scout HQ in Rectory Lane, Angmering.

BROADWATER

MEETING: Broadwater Community Association are holding their AGM at 7.30pm, followed by The Digital Audio Visual Show with a selection of short films from Littlehampton Camera Club. Free entry, with tea and biscuits.

HENFIELD

WALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club. A nature walk through the beautiful Prairie Gardens. For more information about the club’s walks and talks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

LANCING

EVENT: St Michael’s Mini-market and Coffee Morning, 10am to midday, in the Church Hall (entrance next to the kitchen shop) with stalls including cards and wrap, cakes and preserves, books and bric-a-brac. There will be a raffle and refreshments, including bacon rolls. All welcome. No admission charge.

SALE: Lancing District NSPCC bric-a-brac and jumble sale in Tabernacle Hall, North Road, Lancing, BN15 9BB, from 10am to midday. Free admission. Light refreshments will be on sale.

SHOREHAM

SALE: Davison Worthing Youth Concert Band and the Nautical Training Corps (T.S. Intrepid) Grand Car Boot Sale at Adur Recreation Ground. Sellers from 7am and buyers from 9am. Cars £10, vans and trailers £15. No new goods, livestock, bankrupt stock or food items permitted. The organisers reserve the right to refuse admission to any seller. Police and Trading Standards Officers patrol at this sale.

SOUTHWICK

SALE: Southwick Methodist Church, Southwick Street, is holding a coffee/cake morning from 10am to midday. There will be many stalls selling cakes, bric-a-brac, books and gift. Entry is free. All are welcome.

WORTHING

CIRCUS: Ockham’s Razor present their triple bill Arc, Every Action and Memento Mori, exhibiting aerial and physical theatre, with completely original pieces of equipment, where stories unfold from the vulnerability, trust and reliance that exist between people in the air. Time: 2.30pm. Price: £19.50, Concessions £17.50, Students £12.50, Groups 10+ £12.50

Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

CIRCUS: Metta Theatre’s latest family production Blown Away. The story follows Penguin Blue, who is led on an unexpected journey when he is playing with his new kite on a very windy day. He and his acrobatic penguin friends go on an adventure full of fun ideas and the perils of kites. Time: 2pm and 4pm. Price: £9.50, Family of four £34. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

EVENT: One Love Worthing is hosting a community event for all to celebrate the diversity of Worthing from midday to 9pm at St Paul’s Art Centre in Chapel Road, BN11 1EE. Come along, enjoy and feel free to participate in music, art, spoken word, face paint, henna, stalls, food and drink. There will be a DJ from 6pm to 9pm. Free entry. In support of Diverse Community Empowerment Services.

EVENT: Join Worthing’s Great Beach Clean and Annual Litter Survey. Help promote marine conservation. Midday to 3.30pm. Meet in the Beach House Grounds adjacent to Splashpoint Leisure Centre. Register in advance by emailing: Worthingbeachclean2016@gmail.com. Bring a picnic and gloves.

FILM: An American Tail (U) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture). Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 6.45pm. Anthropoid (15) – 9pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 10.45am (weekend morning movie), 1pm, 3.30pm. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.50pm, 8.30pm. Bad Moms (15) – 6pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Sunday, September 18

ARUNDEL

WALK: HeartSmart walk. 10.30am. Black Rabbit. Time: two hours. Distance: five or three miles, easy, flat riverside walk, no stiles. Meet: Mill Road car park by river in town centre (charge).

GORING

KIDS: Messy Church at Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, from 4pm to 6pm, exploring the Bible through craft, activities, Bible stories and a meal. Everyone is welcome. Just head along and enjoy the fun.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: The Secret Life of Pets (U) – 3pm. Golden Years (12A) – 5pm. Jason Bourne (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SOMPTING

EVENT: Sompting History Day organised by Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders in collaboration with Sompting Parish Council from 10am to 4pm at Harriet Johnson Community Centre, Loose Lane, Sompting. Featuring Sompting Old, people and places in historical photographs and many other local groups. More info about the event can be found on www.lancing-sompting-pastfinders.org.uk

WORTHING

EVENT: Worthing Royal Air Association are hosting the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Christ Church, Grafton Road at 2.45pm for a 3pm service.

FAIR: Antiques, Vintage and Collectors Fair at Worthing Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm. Vintage, jewellery, glass, china, textiles… hundreds of items await your attention. Plenty of parking on-site and a great café serving food and drinks. Public entrance: £2. Call Worthing Leisure Centre on 01903 905050.

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 10.45am. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 11.15am. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. A Room with a View (PG) – 1.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 4pm, 8.45pm. Anthropoid (15) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 10.45am (weekend morning movie), 1pm, 3.30pm. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.50pm, 8.30pm. Bad Moms (15) – 6pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Monday, September 19

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Golden Years (12A) – 6pm. Jason Bourne (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Anthropoid (15) – 11am (silver screen), 8.40pm. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm (subtitled), 8.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 1.30pm, 6.15pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 4pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12pm (parent and baby only), 12.30pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.15pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3pm, 5.20pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 7.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Tuesday, September 20

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Golden Years (12A) – 6pm. Jason Bourne (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 1.30pm, 8.45pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 4pm. Anthropoid (15) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12.15pm (midweek matinee), 2.55pm (midweek matinee), 5.35pm (subtitled), 8.15pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 12.30pm (midweek matinee), 8pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm (midweek matinee), 5.40pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds in Portland Road Worthing we are pleased to present Our Annual Charity Jam Session in Memory of Ian Price. It is two years since Ian Price died prematurely of cancer and tonight we are holding our annual fundraising tribute in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. As usual Alex Eberhard is organising it and he has already obtained the commitment of several prominent local musicians. Amongst those who have already agreed to come are Dan Sheppard, Eddie Meyer, Jason Henson, Bobby Worth, Laura Hazeldine, Jo Rotunno, Tony Williams and Simon Robinson. There will be no raffle tonight but don’t forget to bring your usual funds, and more, as we will be passing a hat around to aid this worthy charity. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

MEETING: Members of The Friends of Worthing Museum meeting at 2.30pm. Royal Pavilion guide Louise Peskett will give a talk on ‘Notorious Women of Brighton’. In the Worthing Library Lecture Theatre. All welcome.

TALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club talk at the Quaker Meeting House, in Mill Road, Worthing, entitled ‘The History of Petworth House’. Starts at 2.30pm. Admission costs £2 and is open to all. For more information about the club’s talks and walks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

-

Wednesday, September 21

EAST PRESTON

QUIZ: The Disability Action Group of East Preston are holding a Quiz Night at East Preston Football Club, Lashmar Recreation Ground, Lashmar Road, at 7.30pm. There will be a prize for the winning team and a raffle draw. Refreshments will be on sale at the bar. Entry £2.50 per person. All money raised will go towards providing a disabled toilet in East Preston Village Hall car park. Advance tickets available from David Quick on 01903 779664 or behind the bar at East Preston Football Club.

FERRING

TALK: South Downs Film Makers meeting at 7.30pm in Ferring Village Hall. Ian Black, chairman of West Sussex Writers, will give a talk titled ‘Story & Screenplay’. Ian is an actor/director with various local theatrical societies, and he will be offering suggestions on storylines, plots and how to prepare screenplays for films. New members of all abilities are always welcome. For more details call David on 01903 232837 or visit www.southdownsfilmmakers.org.uk

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Golden Years (12A) – 6pm. Jason Bourne (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SHOREHAM

FILM: A special screening of The Lady in the Van with audio description for those with blindness and sight loss at the Ropetackle Arts Centre. Tickets are £3.50 with no charge for carers. Ring 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk for more information.

STORRINGTON

WALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club. A six-mile walk from Storrington up to the South Downs Way and on to High Salvington. For more information about the club’s walks and talks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

WORTHING

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. Anthropoid (15) – 1.30pm, 8.40pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 6.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12.15pm, 2.55pm, 5.35pm, 8.15pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 12.30pm, 8pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3pm, 5.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Thursday, September 22

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Golden Years (12A) – 2.30pm. Jason Bourne (12A) – 4.25pm. NT Live: The Threepenny Opera (15) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Anthropoid (15) – 11.30am. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 1pm, 3.30pm, 6pm, 8.30pm. Hell or High Water (15) – 2pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) – 12.15pm (midweek matinee), 2.55pm (midweek matinee), 5.35pm, 8.15pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 12.30pm (midweek matinee), 8pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm (midweek matinee), 5.40pm. Much Ado About Nothing (PG) – 7.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

TALK: Historian Tessa Dunlop reveals secret wartime operations of The Bletchley Girls. Time: 7.30pm. Price: £18.50, Concessions £16.50, Friends £14, Groups 10+ £12. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

