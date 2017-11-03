Search

What’s on this week: What’s on this week: November 3 to 9

Fisherman's Friends are playing at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, November 4
Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

• Email your listings to james.connaughton@jpress.co.uk