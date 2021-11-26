Brighton and Hove’s Artists Open Houses Winter Festival 2021 opens

Work by Faye Bridgwater

During this time, hundreds of artists and makers across the city will be opening their houses and studio spaces to the public, offering the rare opportunity to buy direct from the artists in their own homes.

Spokeswoman Pandora George said: “There is a hugely diverse selection of artwork, ceramics, homewares, crafts, jewellery, children’s toys, Christmas cards and foodie gifts on offer. Many of the houses also offer festive food and drinks to ease you into your Christmas shopping! The Christmas Artists Open Houses festival provides a fantastic opportunity to shop away from the High Street and buy unique Christmas gifts in an inspiring environment.

“Some of the highlights of the 2021 Winter festival include: awarding winning fine artist Faye Bridgwater, fresh from exhibiting at the Saatchi Gallery; the chance to have a portrait session at the Photographers Greenhouse with former Elle magazine fashion and lifestyle photographer Charlotte MacPherson and the opportunity to step into a Nordic Christmas experience at The Northern Lights house.

“The Artists Open Houses festival takes place twice a year. The May festival is now the largest event of its kind in the UK. More than 1,000 artists and makers exhibit their work in homes and studios throughout the city during this year’s June festival – providing a unique snapshot into the world of the city’s artists.

“The festival will take place in Brighton, Hove, Rottingdean and the South Downs village of Ditchling.

The Artists Open Houses Winter Festival 2021 will run over November 27 and 28, December 4 and 5 and December 11 and 12.

Some of the highlights include.

Atelier 51: This show will take place in The Studio Upstairs, a spacious and inviting working artist’s studio in a Victorian warehouse by the magnificent St. Bartholomew’s church. Artists include Rhoda Baker who graduated from The Royal College of Art with an MA in Textiles. You can expect an eclectic show of four artists/makers working in mixed media. Pots, paperwork, collage and textiles all presented in a highly original way, quirky, unique, vibrant and imaginative. 51 Providence Place, BN1 4GE.

Gallery at No 39: New House: Debbie Lawrence’s work is of colour, texture, nature and sun-drenched holidays. No 39 will feature the work of three Brighton artists: Sophie Abbott, Sophie Wake and Debbie Lawrence, each with their own recognisable style. There will also be candles by the Seven Seventeen. 39 Upper Gardner Street, BN1 4AN.

Northern Lights: A Nordic style home near Seven Dials, a place to embrace the festive season with art, Christmas gifts and Scandinavian baked treats. Items will include textiles, prints and cards by Scofinn, jewellery by Annabet Wyndham and luxury knitwear by Jo Cranston. 29 Lancaster Road, BN1 5DG.

Faye Bridgwater. Winner of both Best Open House and Artist of the Year 2021, Faye is a multi award-winning international artist who creates colourful, expressive and joyous paintings. After her exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery this autumn, Faye’s home and studio are open for one weekend in November, 26-28. 10 Dawson Terrace, BN2 OEL.

The Photographers Greenhouse: Portrait studio sessions with Charlotte Macpherson, making dramatic and beautiful portraits for a memorable Christmas card or a lasting framed portrait. Charlotte will be joined by Huntress & Forager who have a green array of growing gifts with an installation of plants, wreaths, decorations, botanical gifts, planters and foraged foods. Plus, handmade green and sustainable gifts that won’t cost the earth, including textiles, knits, prints, cards and more. 24 East Drive, BN2 OBQ.

Brighton and Hove Artists Open Houses, the originator of the Open House movement, date back to 1981 when an artist from the Fiveways area of Brighton, Ned Hoskins, opened his house to the public to view his work and that of a group of friends. Other artists in the area followed suit to form the Fiveways Artists Group. In a city full of creatives, the idea proved popular and soon Artists Open Houses sprung up all over the city.