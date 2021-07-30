Felpham artist Mary Hite goes solo in Arundel
Felpham artist Mary Hite will be selling paintings, cards and prints from Saturday, July 31 to Friday, August 6, 10am-5.30pm in a solo show at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road, Arundel.
“Being unable to travel I have used lockdown to concentrate on my art and I will be showing many new paintings. I have painted several animals on black canvases which I have been privileged to see on various safari holidays. I’ve also painted local scenes of Arundel, Worthing and Petworth and several pictures of children playing.
“I am a self-taught artist, having painted all my life. For many years I concentrated painting only in oils, although in the 70s I took about ten years off as having tubes of oil paints around wasn’t a very good idea with our four small sons getting into mischief.
“I absolutely love painting as it’s a kind of escapism from everything that happens around us. This is particularly true during this dreadful pandemic when I can lose myself revisiting my travels which inspire me to paint. I particularly love safari holidays and have been fortunate to visit Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Nepal. I have painted a series of animals on black canvases called Animal Magic. All the animals I paint I have seen in these countries, with exception of tigers which eluded me in Nepal, so I confess that had to visit London Zoo where one obliged magnificently for me.
“Included in my exhibition are flower paintings, children playing at the seaside, English landscapes, and urban and rural European scenes including Spanish flamenco dancers. I will also be selling prints and cards of my work. There is no charge to view the exhibition but I am inviting donations for Cancer Research. Contributions are always welcome, however modest, to help our scientists understand more.”