The Fairy Tale Fair returns to Worthing
The Fairy Tale Fair returns for its first in person fair in two years this Sunday, December 5 from 10.30am -3.30pm at Worthing Charmandean in aid of St Barnabas.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:26 pm
Claire Montgomery said: “We’re pleased to announce we will be returning with our first in person event since 2019.
“This fair is held in aid of St Barnabas House and we’re so pleased to be able to continue our fundraising efforts for them. This venue is a large venue with plenty of spacing and high ceilings to allow for lots of air flow. We’ll be monitoring the crowd levels and the layout will be more spaced out than previous years. There is also a cafe/bar, plus special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters. The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier and Worthing Mayor at 10.30am.
“The fair will help promote many talented local makers and designers whose small businesses need support more than ever during these difficult times.”