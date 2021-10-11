West Sussex Art Society offer Worthing show

Wendy Palmer and Alison Tyldesley

Wendy said: “West Sussex Art Society members are filling both galleries at Colonnade House with over 200 pieces of discounted artwork for one week only.

“Following the restrictions of the past 18 months, like many artists West Sussex Art Society members missed out on the usual opportunities to exhibit, promote and sell their work but in the meantime carried on creating! So with the chance to organise an event in under a month the decision was made to create an end of summer art sale!”

Having thrown down the challenge, Alison and Wendy were pleased and slightly relieved by the members’ enthusiastic response to get involved: “On show will be original artwork including paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics, drawings and greeting cards representing a wide range of themes, the landscapes and seascapes that surround us, as well as portraiture and figurative work, still life and abstract studies – all created in a variety of mediums in a variety of sizes and from a variety of artists!

“West Sussex Art Society are looking forward to being back at Colonnade House and are making the most of the extra display space the temporary hoarding offers inside, plus the opportunity to promote the event on the exterior – so look out for that during the event! Drop in and meet the artists and grab a bargain too. Whether you want to find something original for your home or are thinking about finding that unique gift, there will be a lot on offer and it’s priced to sell. Plus it’s a great way to support local artists and makers and find out more about the Society.”