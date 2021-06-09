"Breathless and brilliant” Macbeth will get 2021 Festival of Chichester under way

Lord Chamberlain's Men in action

The 2021 tour will provide audiences with a highly anticipated return to live theatre and a kick start to the summer. They stop off at the Festival of Chichester for a performance at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, June 11. They also play Chawton House, Hampshire on Thursday, July 15

The open-air production is ‘See it Safely’ compliant and will strictly adhere to government and industry Covid safety guidance, the company promise.

Peter Stickney, artistic director, said: “For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a sun hat and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2019’s sell-out smash production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Experiencing Shakespeare’s productions outside, where he first saw them, is a truly special thing. As the light fades and the moon shines bright, it is thrilling to think that we are looking at the same moon Shakespeare did whilst we listen to the words he wrote more than 400 years ago.

“It is exhilarating to think that the experience of gathering together, something we have been deprived of for so long now, to encounter and be entertained by his work is something people have been doing for more than four centuries. Our need for and love of shared experiences and stories, specifically Shakespeare’s stories, remain undimmed. Being a part of Shakespeare’s legacy, we look to honour his plays presenting them as we do and, simply, provide people with an entertaining and magical evening.

“I am incredibly excited to be amongst the first in the country to bring live theatre back to audiences. We have been lucky enough to make and enjoy theatre in special outdoor settings for many years and I hope those looking to once again experience top-quality theatre will join us to enjoy this unique theatrical experience.”

Peter added: “Macbeth is a breathless thrill-ride from start to finish and is one of my personal favourites. This year we will be running the production without an interval. This will aid our Covid security planning but happily suits the play down to the ground.

“We are well-practised in using challenges as artistic opportunity, and this is a perfect chance to do just that. One of Shakespeare’s shortest plays, this intense and passionate story really benefits from this treatment. Expect sword fights, stunning poetry, smoke, fire and drums as this epic play gets our usual epic treatment; I can’t wait for our audience, those new to us and those we are welcoming back, to see it.”