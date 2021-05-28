Chuck Salmon: Pool Noodles at the Brighton Fringe

Pool Noodles

A spokesman said: “Kenny Shallows has always dreamt of being a poolside lifeguard, but when he gets a place at the lifeguarding school of his dreams, he finds he is a small fish in a big pond. That is, until he hears about the lifeguarding elixir!

“In this hour of manic narrative sketch comedy, Kenny must battle breast-stroking bullies, ghost-filled golf courses and a whole lot of water in order to become the greatest lifeguard the world has ever seen!

“It’s crunch time for Kenny Shallows. Sink or swim; dunk or get dunked; splish in or splash out.

“Pool Noodles is a narrative sketch show, which presents a series of fast-paced original sketches all packed into the same universe and threaded together by the story of Kenny Shallows.

“Chuck Salmon is a three person sketch group made up of Cambridge Footlights alumni Noah Geelan, Will Bicknell-Found and Alex Franklin. With a focus on narrative sketch shows, they deliver imaginative, goofy, laugh-out loud comedy and hope to make a splash this Brighton Fringe with their own brand of original storytelling.