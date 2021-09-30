Contemporary circus trailblazers play Brighton
Canadian contemporary circus trailblazers The 7 Fingers bring their hit show Passagers (Passengers) to Brighton Dome on September 30 and October 1.
Presented by Dance Consortium, the show is a mix of circus skills, contemporary dance and live musical score.
Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “Exploring our fascination with travel, it will transport audiences to another world where a colourful and diverse group of strangers meet on board a train. Through the course of their journey, they share their stories through virtuoso acrobatics – vaulting somersaults, breath-taking trapeze, daredevil balances on the highwire, blended with dance, narrative and song.
“The 7 Fingers was founded in 2002 by seven circus artists from the world-renowned Cirque de Soleil. Their mission was nothing less than reinventing the art form.
“They specialise in swinging and static trapeze, clowning, hand-to-hand, aerial chains, aerial silk contortion, knife-juggling, diabolo, hand-balancing as well as theatre, singing and contemporary dance.”
The nine performers in Passagers hail from four different continents and four different countries – Argentina, Canada, France and South Africa. Between them, the performers will spend 63 hours a day training in the run up to a tour.
Over the past 19 years, The 7 Fingers have performed to 7 million people in 936 theatres, in 672 cities in 54 countries. Brighton Dome will become the 940th theatre.
For tickets for Passagers, call 01273 709709 or visit brightondome.org / the7fingerstour.co.uk