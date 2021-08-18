Flying the flag as Arundel Festival begins

Arundel flags - pic by Roisin O’Neill

The festival will then run with a busy porgramme of entertainments until August 30, closing, as it traditionally does, on the Bank Holiday Monday.

After the procession on the opening day, the flags will be displayed in Arundel Cathedral. On the last day of the summer term Arundel Mayor, Tony Hunt accompanied by Sharon Blaikie, chairman of the festival committee, visited the two schools to choose the winning flags.

Tony Hunt said “The flags really captured the spirit of the Arundel Festival, and they were so vibrant and imaginative that as we selected the winners it really felt as if the festival had already started.

“Arundel is fortunate in having headteachers at both primary schools who encourage the pupils to engage with the events taking place in the town, and this work shows how the children have really thought about what the Festival means for them individually. We had planned to award three prizes in each school, but the work was so good that we increased that number to five, and even then it was difficult to choose. We were grateful to the children and to the schools for producing such wonderful work for the 2021 Arundel Festival.”

Arundel Festival celebrates its 45th year in 2021 and runs from August 20-30. The programme has been scaled back with public safety in mind and there will be more outdoor events whilst indoor events are taking place in larger venues with reduced audience numbers and on a pre-booking/all ticketed basis.”