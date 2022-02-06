James Blunt, The Brighton Centre: "one of our greatest contemporary musicians and performers"

James Blunt - Gavin Bond Photography

But what a fantastic final event it was - James Blunt was on tip top form and Ed Sheeran even joined him on stage to wish him many happy returns (see our review here)

Fast forward to last week, and the maestro of the morbid song Mr Blunt was back - and he was better than ever.

Sharing with the audience his thoughts of his 2020 visit, James said: "It was basically the start of what was meant to be a year long tour - it was cut off after a month you know - and it was my birthday. It was an incredible evening and you, if you were there, were amazing.

"Of course I had a special guest that night, I had Mr Ed Sheeran. So I've been thinking really hard, how do I top Ed Sheeran? How do I beat that? So I've called around and no-one's answered, guys. It's just me. That's all it is.

"This is the very first night of my Greatest Hit tour. You'll notice that's very much in the singular. And I've thought about it and I was considering playing you You're Beautiful twenty-two times and then maybe a Pixies' cover at the end but my manager wouldn't allow it.

"But also you've got to understand we are starting a year on the road, we could have started anyone in the whole world - we could have gone to Rio, we could have gone to Mexico City - but we chose Brighton!"

The audience at Brighton could not have cheered louder at that.

And while a second appearance by Ed Sheeran might have been very welcome, a crowd of guys in the front of the South Balcony represented everyone when they shouted out 'we love you James.'

He might be a self-confessed writer of slightly depressing lyrics but he never fails to deliver them with such power and perfection that they are utterly beguiling and uplifting.

His self-deprecating humour also disguises the sheer scale of his versatility and success.

Those in the audience were no doubt pleased he sang You're Beautiful just the once - because the other 22 songs were right up there too. Everything from Bonfire Heart and High to the intensely personal Monsters and my own favourite (and I think he once said his too) Same Mistake.

The number Postcards is not only a piece of bright joy it demonstrates the sheer breadth of his musicality and talent.

As the evening closed, he said he was dedicating the number to a reviewer's wife in the hope of a better review. I cannot claim to be married to the Louise he named - but no such bribe was required in my case.

Wow, James Blunt appeals across the ages and the planet. He is simply one of our greatest contemporary musicians and performers - a total genius.