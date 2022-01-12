New chairman confirmed for Chichester Festival Theatre

Mark Foster - CFT Chairman Designate

Formerly a board member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Mark has until recently been senior vice president, IBM Services & Global Business Services, a role he exchanged for chairman IBM Consulting from January 1 2022.

At the CFT this weekSir William Castell said: ‘As Chichester Festival Theatre prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary year, I am delighted to hand on the chair to Mark Foster. After a rigorous recruitment process, it is clear that Mark’s extensive experience in both the private and voluntary sectors and his knowledge and acumen in cutting-edge digital technology, alongside his enormous enthusiasm for theatre and commitment to education, make him the stand-out candidate for the role. It has been a privilege to serve as chair of CFT’s Board for 11 years, over which time the theatre has gone from strength to strength – notwithstanding the particular challenges posed by the pandemic in the past two years. I am grateful to the many board members who have served alongside me and to the artistic and executive directors and the entire CFT team. I know that Mark will relish their expertise and dedication as much as I have.”

Kathy Bourne and Daniel Evans, executive and artistic directors respectively, said in a joint statement: ‘We warmly welcome Mark Foster as our new chair, succeeding Bill Castell who has served CFT with such huge dedication, wisdom and skill. Mark brings a wealth of international experience, particularly in the digital field.”

Mark said: ‘I am excited and honoured to be building on the strong foundations of the Chichester Festival Theatre which have been reinforced during Bill Castell’s remarkable tenure as chair. This is a really important moment in the cultural life of our nation, and I am looking forward to working with Daniel, Kathy and the rest of the CFT team to continue the important contribution of this amazing institution.”

Prior to joining IBM, Mark Foster had a 27-year career at Accenture, from which he retired in 2011 as group chief executive Global Markets & Management Consulting. While at Accenture, he chaired the World Economic Forum Global Health Initiative Against AIDS, TB and Malaria. From 2011 to 2015, Mark served the UK Government as a founding commissioner for the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI); he was also chair of the International Business Leaders Forum.