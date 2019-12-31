Aldi in Rustington donates 1,702 meals to people in need

Aldi in Rustington embraced the season of goodwill and donated 1,702 meals to local charities and good causes for people in need this Christmas.

The store gave away quality unsold fresh food after it closed to customers on Christmas Eve.

Local good causes have linked with Aldi in Rustington to help surplus food gets to the people who need it most

Charities and foodbanks in the area were able to pair up with the store, following on from the successful partnership between Aldi and Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to key charitable organisations.

The initiative was rolled out to all UK stores earlier this year and Aldi in Rustington now gives surplus food to good causes in the area five days a week, all year round.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit, vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations once again this year, and reach hundreds of charities in places like Rustington across the UK.”