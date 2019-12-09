Arundel Post Office reopens with new refurbishments

Arundel’s post office has reopened to the public.

Described by the Post Office as ‘one of its most beautiful branches in the UK’, the newly-refurbished building was opened on Saturday by the Mayor of Arundel Wendy Eve.

She said: “I am delighted to be able to perform the official opening.

“I want to congratulate Paul Money for taking on Arundel Post Office which is vital to this community.

“It is wonderful to see that the refurbishment has preserved the character of the building and I am sure that local residents will embrace the post office and all services that it has on offer.”

Paul Money is the new postmaster of the High Street post office, set against the backdrop of Arundel Castle.

Mr Money, an experienced postmaster in Sussex, stepped in when his predecessor Nicholas Mustchin announced that he wanted to retire after 22 years in the role.

The fittingly-named postmaster said: “Arundel Post Office is a beautiful Post Office in a wonderful setting and I really wanted to be Postmaster for this town, even though I knew that modernising the branch would be more complicated and the improvements would need to be done very sensitively because it is in a conservation area.

“Inside I have been able to open up the features of the old building and people have been impressed with the work carried out.”

Most of the changes to the Grade II listed building were on the inside, creating more retail space to sell stationery. The branch has two serving counters – one full-screened and one open plan.

The new extended opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.

The official opening of the refitted branch took place during the Arundel by Candlelight event, the first time the post office has been involved.

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “Mr Money, who is very community-minded, felt that this was a golden opportunity to be part of this important annual community event.”

One of the most popular events in the town’s calendar, it featured a traditional Christmas market alongside live musical performances.