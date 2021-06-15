Bill Nighy filming in Worthing: star spotted at Lido
Acclaimed actor Bill Nighy has been spotted filming at Worthing Lido this week.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 7:43 am
Press reports from last year suggested the veteran actor had been cast in a film called Living, set in 1950s London.
The screenplay is by Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro.
Nighy is known for his roles in Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and About Time, among many others.
Sussex Film Office, which provides permits for productions across Sussex, said it would be able to provide more information when filming here had finished.
See our pictures from earlier today, here.
Page 1 of 2